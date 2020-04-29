د . إAEDSRر . س

Pack Of Wild Dogs Terrorising Stray Cats In Għargħur Caught, OPM Confirms

A pack of wild and aggressive dogs that have long been a cause for concern for residents in Għargħur, Naxxar and Madliena have reportedly been caught after animal activists once again put out a call for help.

“This morning I received a phone call from Prime Minister Robert Abela’s secretary informing me that those dogs that were causing chaos for cats in various localities were caught by the Animal Welfare team,” a spokesperson for the Għargħur Stray Cats Support Team said.

“In the name of everyone who has been affected in some way or another by this pack of dogs that have been in various localities and destroying everything they find, I would like to thank Prime Minister Robert Abela, Minister Anton Refalo, the Animal Welfare team and the police who helped to solve this problem as soon as possible.

The dogs have regularly been in the news, with residents recently warning that they were mauling stray cats and other dogs.

“Feeders spend a lot of their time and money to feed, neuter and medicate their stray cats. It is not right that dogs are let loose to go and feed upon stray cats,” animal activist group Animal Guardians said.

