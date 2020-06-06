Paceville Strippers Now Wearing Masks And Visors As They Attract Clients Into Gentleman’s Clubs

As Paceville started reopening last night, strippers made sure to observe the new COVID-19 guidelines.

Strippers could be seen wearing visors and masks as they stood outside to attract customers inside the newly reopened gentleman’s clubs.

Customers also had their temperature taken before they entered the clubs, with the new rules obliging establishments to deny entry to people with a fever.

Several people visited Paceville last night, with some congregating in large groups outside. With many nightclubs not reopening, the streets were emptier than they were in pre-COVID-19 days, but the entertainment hub was a far cry from the eerie silence it was reduced to in the wake of the pandemic.

