د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Paceville Strippers Now Wearing Masks And Visors As They Attract Clients Into Gentleman’s Clubs

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As Paceville started reopening last night, strippers made sure to observe the new COVID-19 guidelines.

Strippers could be seen wearing visors and masks as they stood outside to attract customers inside the newly reopened gentleman’s clubs.

Customers also had their temperature taken before they entered the clubs, with the new rules obliging establishments to deny entry to people with a fever.

Several people visited Paceville last night, with some congregating in large groups outside. With many nightclubs not reopening, the streets were emptier than they were in pre-COVID-19 days, but the entertainment hub was a far cry from the eerie silence it was reduced to in the wake of the pandemic.

Did you go to Paceville last night? How was your experience? Let us know in the comment section

READ NEXT: Malta's Political Leaders Socially Distance During Sette Giugno Event But Then Gather Around A Table For Tea Right After

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK