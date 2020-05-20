PA Changes Jerma Palace Brief To Allow Development On Green Public Land And Heritage Site
A green area accessible to the public and a heritage site have been included in the Planning Authority’s 100,000 square metre development brief of Marsaskala’s Jerma Palace Hotel.
A judicial protest from seven NGOs claims that the PA chose to include further areas to the development during a consultation for the drawing up for the site last year.
“In practice, this irregular Development Brief would lead to a massive development project that would impact negatively the infrastructure of Marsascala and the lives of residents, with no long-term benefit to the locality.”
The site is being earmarked for the development of a 15-storey hotel and apartment complex. Submitted in 2018, Porto Notos Limited proposed building 166 luxury apartments, 250 hotel rooms, an underground parking, business centre, public chapel and a lido.
The application is suspended for the time being.
The organisations that filed the judicial protest are:
- Din l-Art Ħelwa
- Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar
- Green House
- Moviment Graffitti
- Nature Trust Malta
- Ramblers Association of Malta
- The Archaeological Society of Malta
