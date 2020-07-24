Over Two Tonnes Of Trash, Including A Car Engine, Removed From Fekruna Bay During Volunteer Clean Up
Around 2,400 kilograms of litter and waste of all types have been removed from Fekruna Bay in Xemxija following a clean up organised by Maltese volunteers.
Over 100 environmentalists, snorkelers and scuba divers teamed up yesterday for for the fourth annual Ocean Bed Clean Up organised by the QLZH Foundation alongside Żibel and supported by Deloitte, Dr Juice, BezzDiving, Bolt and Gracy’s.
Local swimming legend Neil Agius, as well as environmental diver Raniero Borg, showed up to lend a hand to the incredible people who spent their Thursday cleaning up other people’s mess.
On-site, the vibe was energetic, with everyone keen to make Malta’s seas cleaner by removing all the trash that was never meant to be there in the first place. However, the sheer amount of waste retrieved definitely leaves one wondering just how reckless some people can be with their litter.
The 2,418kg of waste collected from the sea can be broken down as follows:
Ocean plastic: 102.48kg
General waste: 341.36kg as well as bulky waste: 345.6kg
Metal waste: 1,140kg
Land waste: 72.7kg alongside 40 tyres weighing in at 416.28kg
And let’s not forget cigarette butts and roaches.
Teamwork makes the dream work, especially when it comes to saving our environment.
The clean-up is part of an ongoing initiative to take better care of Malta’s seas and environment.
Throughout summer, there are regular cleanups every Saturday – you can find more information on them by following this link.
Whatever your skill set, everyone is invited and welcome to join in the regular clean-ups with the rest of the awesome team. With more and more people joining in the cleanups, there’s hope for a brighter future for Malta – and one with less plastic in it.