Over Two Tonnes Of Trash, Including A Car Engine, Removed From Fekruna Bay During Volunteer Clean Up

Around 2,400 kilograms of litter and waste of all types have been removed from Fekruna Bay in Xemxija following a clean up organised by Maltese volunteers.

Over 100 environmentalists, snorkelers and scuba divers teamed up yesterday for for the fourth annual Ocean Bed Clean Up organised by the QLZH Foundation alongside Żibel and supported by Deloitte, Dr Juice, BezzDiving, Bolt and Gracy’s.

Local swimming legend Neil Agius, as well as environmental diver Raniero Borg, showed up to lend a hand to the incredible people who spent their Thursday cleaning up other people’s mess.

On-site, the vibe was energetic, with everyone keen to make Malta’s seas cleaner by removing all the trash that was never meant to be there in the first place. However, the sheer amount of waste retrieved definitely leaves one wondering just how reckless some people can be with their litter.

The 2,418kg of waste collected from the sea can be broken down as follows:

Ocean plastic: 102.48kg