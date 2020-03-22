Over Two Thirds Of Malta’s Coronavirus Patients Are Recovering At Home In Isolation

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over two thirds of Malta’s 88 current active COVID-19 coronavirus patients are recovering at home in isolation, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Malta has confirmed 90 cases of the virus so far, with the latest 17 confirmed this afternoon. Two have officially recovered while 61 are isolating at home and 27 are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital.

One of these 27 patients, a 61-year-old man, is receiving treatment at ITU but Fearne said his condition is stable. No one in Malta has died of the virus.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the 63 patients who are isolating at home and will test them for the virus again two weeks after they discharged from hospital.   

