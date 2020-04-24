Over €10 Million In COVID-19 Wage Supplements Have Already Been Given Out In Malta

Over €10 million has been handed out in Malta as part of a state wage supplement aimed at curbing the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The millions in support come as the Economy Ministry sent a number of proposed measures to the Health Authority for the gradual lifting of the current restrictions on various economic sectors.

Minister for the Economy Silvio Schembri said that the focus of the ministry’s work has now shifted on means to re-stimulate the economy once health measures start to be lifted gradually.

“The economic support measures will not be stopped abruptly when businesses reopen but will remain in place until businesses would have started to recover substantially,” Schembri said.

“I would like to thank all stakeholders for being proactive and for putting forward their own well-studied measures. It is crucial that throughout the transition from exit to restart strategy, everyone works hand in hand for our economy to come back on its feet,” he continued.