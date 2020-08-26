Over A Week Later And Buġibba Hotel Shaft Victim Has Still Not Been Identified

A body found in an apartment block of the infamous La Paloma Hotel in Buġibba has still not been identified, despite over a week passing since the gruesome discovery.

Police discovered a decaying body in a shaft of the abandoned hotel last Monday, which they believe had been there for several days.

So far, investigations have excluded foul play as a cause of death, but questions remain as to why, a week from the discovery, no further details have emerged except that police suspect the victim was a migrant.

This is not the first time that La Paloma Hotel was the centre of shocking news. Last year, over 100 migrants were evicted following a police raid. Despite its severely decayed conditions, the owner is reported to have housed migrants for anywhere between €200 to €700 each.

Broken structures, litter and mould infest its walls and it was even referred to as a “public health emergency” by environmental health authorities.

Despite the raid and the building’s poor and unhygienic conditions, several migrants still seek refuge within its four walls.

