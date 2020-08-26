Over A Week Later And Buġibba Hotel Shaft Victim Has Still Not Been Identified

د . إAEDSRر . س

A body found in an apartment block of the infamous La Paloma Hotel in Buġibba has still not been identified, despite over a week passing since the gruesome discovery.

Police discovered a decaying body in a shaft of the abandoned hotel last Monday, which they believe had been there for several days.

So far, investigations have excluded foul play as a cause of death, but questions remain as to why, a week from the discovery, no further details have emerged except that police suspect the victim was a migrant.

This is not the first time that La Paloma Hotel was the centre of shocking news. Last year, over 100 migrants were evicted following a police raid. Despite its severely decayed conditions, the owner is reported to have housed migrants for anywhere between €200 to €700 each. 

Broken structures, litter and mould infest its walls and it was even referred to as a “public health emergency” by environmental health authorities.

Despite the raid and the building’s poor and unhygienic conditions, several migrants still seek refuge within its four walls.

What do you make of this?

