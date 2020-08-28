د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Over 600 Swabs Carried Out In Malta’s Prison With No Inmates Testing Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Over 600 swabs tests have been carried out on both prisoners and prison guards at Corradino prison, Lovin Malta is informed.

So far, five prison guards have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home.

Despite its reputation, prison appears to be one of the safest places when it comes to contracting COVID-19 with no prisoners testing positive as of yet.

A spokesperson from the Ministry for Home Affairs informed Lovin Malta that, in the case that a prisoner tests positive, quarantine facilities have been installed to mitigate an outbreak.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, prison visits are being done from behind perspex while prisoners are being encouraged to keep contact with relatives via video calls.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Quinton Scerri To Present New TVM Daily Current Affairs Evening Show

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK