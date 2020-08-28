Over 600 Swabs Carried Out In Malta’s Prison With No Inmates Testing Positive For COVID-19

Over 600 swabs tests have been carried out on both prisoners and prison guards at Corradino prison, Lovin Malta is informed.

So far, five prison guards have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home.

Despite its reputation, prison appears to be one of the safest places when it comes to contracting COVID-19 with no prisoners testing positive as of yet.

A spokesperson from the Ministry for Home Affairs informed Lovin Malta that, in the case that a prisoner tests positive, quarantine facilities have been installed to mitigate an outbreak.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, prison visits are being done from behind perspex while prisoners are being encouraged to keep contact with relatives via video calls.

