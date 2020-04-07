د . إAEDSRر . س

Over 50 OZO Group Employees Volunteer To Work For Tourism Development And Cleaning Sector During COVID-19

53 employees in the hospitality industry who were out of work because of COVID-19 have decided to voluntarily help with various maintenance projects in tourist zones around Malta.

Employees of Malta’s biggest employer OZO Group will join the Foundation for Development of Tourism Areas and the Cleaning and Maintenance Division on a voluntary basis. 

The voluntary program was announced by Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli at a news conference in Sliema earlier today. 

The voluntary workers will begin servicing tourist areas in various localities including Xemxija, Mellieha, Bugibba, Qawra, St. Paul’s Bay, St. Julian’s, Wied-Zurrieq, Victoria, Mdina, Valletta, Birzebugga, Marsaskala and various parks in and around the Sliema, Tax-Xbiex, Msida and Pieta area. 

Workers will receive the appropriate training to carry out their new-found role.

The decision to introduce this voluntary programme is a matter of turning “challenges into opportunities,” according to Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, as well as to improve the country’s tourism infrastructure for when times return back to normal.

The added muscle will also support the Cleaning and Maintenance Division with their non-COV-19 related duties, while 100 current employees are tasked with fumigation projects, according to Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Rights, Cleansing and the Support for the Capital City Deo Debattista.

Many third-country nationals face the possibility of being deported in light of the economic impact COVID-19 is having on the country, with more and more people facing the possibility of being made redundant as the virus continues to spread.

Such initiatives as the one above help companies such as OZO Group keep employees on board throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

