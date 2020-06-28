Over 3,000 Signatures Later, Kaxxaturi’s Campaign Against Misuse Of Public Funds Is Going Strong

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over 3,000 people have signed Kaxxaturi’s online petition requesting a comprehensive audit into the misuse of public funds by ministers and demanding a full refund of misspent taxpayer money.

Lovin Malta’s notorious talk show launched a campaign last week to address the widespread bad practice of ministers using taxpayer money and resources to grow their own Facebook pages instead of building official ministry pages – yes, we’re looking at you Konrad Mizzi and your 53,000 strong Facebook page.

And it seems like people are as pissed as we are with over 3,000 of you putting your name down on the petition.

Moreover, €5,750 has been raised (and counting) to help boost the Kaxxaturi episode on Facebook, so that everyone in Malta watches it.

Talk about a taste of your own medicine!

So far, the video already has 210,000 views and 1,500 shares.

But there’s still a long way to go until we can hold the ministers truly accountable.

Spread the word and let’s get 10,000 signatures on our petition. If each and every one of us recruit three friends to sign then we’ll reach our goal and be one step closer to justice.

We’ve reached a critical intersection where we have the opportunity to make a real difference.

Thanks for supporting us thus far, now let’s finish the job.

Tag someone that needs to sign Kaxxaturi’s petition!

