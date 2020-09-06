Over 2,000 WhatsApp Messages Between Yorgen Fenech And Muscat Cabinet Member To Be Presented In Court

Thousands of WhatsApp messages between Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, and members within the cabinet of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will be presented in court.

According to sources who spoke to Illum, over 2,000 messages exist between one unnamed cabinet member, while there are roughly 800 messages between Fenech and Muscat’s right-hand man, Keith Schembri, who remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

The contents of the WhatsApp group were lifted off Fenech’s phone by Europol, who were handed the device immediately after Fenech’s arrest in November 2019. They will be exhibited in court when experts are called to testify in October.

There are allegedly more than 700 messages between Fenech and former PN head of media Pierre Portelli. Some of PN leader Adrian Delia’s exchanges have already been leaked amid allegations of a bribes from Fenech.

Muscat’s own messages will likely feature. Recently it was confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves.

In a separate report on Malta Today, it was revealed that Fenech even listed Schembri as his next of kin when he was busted for cocaine possession in the USA roughly five months before his arrest.

Schembri, along with former OPM official Kenneth Camilleri, remain under investigation over their links to the murder. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been interrogated under caution.

Fenech has claimed that Schembri was the actual mastermind of the plot, while Muscat was one of three people who knew of the plan after the fact.

Schembri has hung over the case like a shroud with Fenech long claiming he would leak information on the case. Recently Vella confirmed that he passed on documents between Fenech and Schembri while the latter was under police bail for the murder.

The letters reportedly deal with an alleged frame-up attempt of Chris Cardona, which have been published by Lovin Malta. Vella said he recognised Fenech’s handwriting on the documents, but could not confirm with absolute certainty whether these were the documents he was handed.

Schembri has confirmed meeting Vella during the period messages were exchanged, but insists he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. However, Vella has told the court that Schembri was lying under oath.

Vella has also confirmed to the courts that he called Schembri when police that were ready to arrest him were waiting for 15 minutes outside his home. He told the courts that during this period he deleted entire WhatsApp conversations.

Schembri was first arrested in connection with the crime in November 2019. However, he was released without charge and is not currently under police bail.

