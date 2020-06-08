Over 1,000 Children Return To Malta’s Childcare Centres

د . إAEDSRر . س

A total of 69 childcare centres which fall under the state’s free childcare scheme reopened their doors to hundreds of children on Friday for the first time since their forced closure due to COVID-19 in March. 

An additional 37 childcare centres are open today after the number of children registered doubled to over 1,000 since Friday.

The centres are part of the state’s free childcare scheme and are crucial for parents who return to work following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, children and carers must remain in the same group in a constant designated room with no more than six children per cluster.

Staff must wear masks or visors, children cannot bring personal toys from home and no special events with guests are allowed.

Photo: Omar Camillieri 

Comments
