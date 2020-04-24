د . إAEDSRر . س

Outrage After Injured Cat Found With Paws Cut Off In Żebbuġ

Shocking images of a cat with it’s front and back paws seemingly cut off in Żebbuġ has led to mass outrage in the online Maltese community.

The images, shared in a popular animal support group, were posted by a woman who came across the poor injured cat in Triq tal-Ħlas.

“Coming down from the church there is a cat with its arms and legs cut off… it’s in pain, when I went near it, it started groaning,” said the woman.

Animal Welfare has since picked up the cat and taken it for emergency medical treatment.

However many wondered if the cat would not be put down due to its injuries, with some saying a fund should be set up to help it recover from these terrible injuries.

It is as yet unknown how the cat received its injuries.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Share this story to raise awareness and help find the culprit who did this.

