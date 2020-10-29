Out Of Work Because Of COVID-19? Join Malta’s Contact Tracing Team, Tourism Authority Says

A fresh scheme by the Malta Tourism Authority will allow workers left idle due to the pandemic to join Malta’s contact tracing team.

Anyone employed with MTA-licensed businesses, such as bar workers and others affected by the country’s latest COVID-19 restrictions, are encouraged to help with contract-tracing duties as the country continues to battle the virus.

All those involved will receive the €800 wage supplement as well as an extra €5.28 per hour for their work.

All interested businesses are to notify the MTA with a list of their employees.

Last Monday, new restrictions were announced to curb Malta’s rising COVID-19 cases. Bars are set to be closed for a month from today until 1st December.

Meanwhile, snack bars and kiosks will be allowed to remain open, but they won’t be allowed to sell any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

The scheme is a collaboration between the MTA and Malta Enterprise. All interested parties can send an e-mail to tourismcovid-19helpline@visitmalta.com not later than 4th November. Alternatively one can call 2169 2447 .

