‘Our Cries For A Public Inquiry Have Been Ignored’: Six Months After Miriam Pace’s Death, Her Husband Calls Out Authorities’ Inaction
Carmel Pace, the husband of the late Miriam Pace, called out the authorities’ inaction over his wife’s death – six months after the tragedy took hold of the nation.
Miriam Pace was killed on 2nd March, after her Santa Venera home collapsed while she was inside. Police confirmed that this was the result of works at a nearby construction site.
“Six months ago, Malta lit up with the news of the tragedy. Media, politicians, and authorities made statements, so you’d think that we would have at least learnt a lesson,” Pace said.
“We have heard nothing of the report we asked the Prime Minister for, our requests for a public inquiry have been ignored. I hope that in these situations, no partisan elements take hold of us.”
Around a month after the incident, Miriam Pace’s family started their calls for a public inquiry into her death. Six people have been arrested over the collapse, but no one has been charged with a crime yet.
“We’ve seen empty promises – on both national TV and on a personal level. It’s obvious that your children and myself still cry for you. I still cry on your grave every time I come visit you.” Pace continued.
“Sometimes I ask myself whether this tragedy actually happened.”
Only last July, a 32-year old Gambian man was killed at a Bormla construction site and another Maltese worker was injured.
“I look forward to seeing you and hugging you once again. I love you Mir,” Pace concluded.