‘Our Cries For A Public Inquiry Have Been Ignored’: Six Months After Miriam Pace’s Death, Her Husband Calls Out Authorities’ Inaction

Carmel Pace, the husband of the late Miriam Pace, called out the authorities’ inaction over his wife’s death – six months after the tragedy took hold of the nation.

Miriam Pace was killed on 2nd March, after her Santa Venera home collapsed while she was inside. Police confirmed that this was the result of works at a nearby construction site.

“Six months ago, Malta lit up with the news of the tragedy. Media, politicians, and authorities made statements, so you’d think that we would have at least learnt a lesson,” Pace said.

“We have heard nothing of the report we asked the Prime Minister for, our requests for a public inquiry have been ignored. I hope that in these situations, no partisan elements take hold of us.”