Organisers Of St Julian’s Hotel Weekender Starting Today ‘Unsure’ If Event Is Going Ahead Following New COVID-19 Cases

“Guys, the hotel owners have informed us that due to increasing media pressure they are unsure about this event taking place. We’re going to update you as soon as we know more. Unfortunately, this is now out of our hands. Please give us some time to answer all of you,” the organisers of Offline said today.

Many would-be attendees lamented the news that the long-awaited weekend might not be happening following six new cases of COVID-19 linked to a previous takeover that happened last weekend in the same hotel, the five star Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s.