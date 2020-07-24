Organisers Of St Julian’s Hotel Weekender Starting Today ‘Unsure’ If Event Is Going Ahead Following New COVID-19 Cases

د . إAEDSRر . س

Updated at 13.50 with Radisson Blu’s statement

A hotel takeover set for this weekend may not be going down as planned following a cluster of COVID-19 cases resulting from a takeover in the same hotel the previous weekend.

“Guys, the hotel owners have informed us that due to increasing media pressure they are unsure about this event taking place. We’re going to update you as soon as we know more. Unfortunately, this is now out of our hands. Please give us some time to answer all of you,” the organisers of Offline said today.

Many would-be attendees lamented the news that the long-awaited weekend might not be happening following six new cases of COVID-19 linked to a previous takeover that happened last weekend in the same hotel, the five star Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s.

“From all the events around the island, with all precautions which took place at the hotel I felt quite sure it’s the safest event around,” said one fan.

The Radisson Blu Resort has since issued a statement confirming. the event will be cancelled and clarifying their decision:

“The Radisson Blu Resort St. Julian’s, out of an abundance of caution, has decided to cancel parties due to take place at the hotel tonight and tomorrow night. The parties were to be organized and hosted by third party specialists in the field, and the hotel was to serve as the venue under hire,” they said.
“The hotel’s management continues to place the health and safety of guests and staff alike foremost in any consideration and continues to abide stringently to all health protocols including a focus on enhanced cleaning, PPE and other regulations as directed by the local authorities,” they continued.

“The hotel’s protocols have again been audited by the local authorities, as recently as this morning. Notwithstanding that everything was found to be in order, the hotel’s management has decided to err on the side of caution and cancel this weekend’s bookings for the gatherings that were due to take place on its grounds,” they ended.

“The hotel remains in operation.”

