Organisers Of St Julian’s Hotel Weekender Starting Today ‘Unsure’ If Event Is Going Ahead Following New COVID-19 Cases
Updated at 13.50 with Radisson Blu’s statement
A hotel takeover set for this weekend may not be going down as planned following a cluster of COVID-19 cases resulting from a takeover in the same hotel the previous weekend.
“Guys, the hotel owners have informed us that due to increasing media pressure they are unsure about this event taking place. We’re going to update you as soon as we know more. Unfortunately, this is now out of our hands. Please give us some time to answer all of you,” the organisers of Offline said today.
Many would-be attendees lamented the news that the long-awaited weekend might not be happening following six new cases of COVID-19 linked to a previous takeover that happened last weekend in the same hotel, the five star Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s.
“From all the events around the island, with all precautions which took place at the hotel I felt quite sure it’s the safest event around,” said one fan.
The Radisson Blu Resort has since issued a statement confirming. the event will be cancelled and clarifying their decision: