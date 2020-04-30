Opposition’s Plan To Scrap Maltese Hospitals Deal Shot Down By Government MPs In Tense Vote 

Government MPs have shot down the Nationalist Party’s motion to scrap Steward Healthcare’s controversial concession of three state hospitals.

PN spokespersons and MPs asked government representatives to put national interest before the party, describing the deal as being detrimental to the health and interests of the Maltese public.

The deal, they said, was mired in corruption.

Both Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the opposition was simply trying to politicise the issue during a time of crisis.

However, they seemed to suggest that they will reserve their judgements on the deal itself.

Steward operates the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital. They took over the concession from Vitals Global Healthcare.

The latter was forced to sell off their operations just 21 months in amid growing financial debt, which stood at €36 million by the end of 2017. It’s CEO, Ram Tumuluri, still made off with a €5 million bonus.

Lovin Malta has reported how Steward was given assurances by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi on the deal when taking over.

It has also been revealed that Malta will need to pay a €100 million should the concession be rescinded.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue threatened to come to a screeching halt after Steward called for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela over the state’s failure to cough up some €18 million in due reimbursements.

Abela has said that discussions on the government’s contract with Steward Healthcare have been placed on the back-burner until the COVID-19 coronavirus situation clears up.

What do you think of the vote’s result?