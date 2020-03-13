Opposition Leader Urges Maltese People To Find Their Inner Courage And Treasure Life Itself

“In times of war, we face unprecedented hardships. Some get hurt, most are inflicted and others die. Strangely enough, the darkest hour provides one plenty for most. Time away from work, outside no go, mostly home with family or loved ones.”

“ There are times of peace, there are times of war,” Delia wrote. “In times of peace we prosper, most pass by, a few get rich and more get poor. Everybody lives his life against the clock and most have no time at all. For themselves, their loved ones or their friends.”

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged Maltese people to find their inner courage in these troubling times and to use the occasion to treasure life itself.

“We are now at war. Not against each other. But against an invisible formidable enemy deep within our bodies. A war which will bring economic distress, even calamity, hurt a lot, and yes from amongst us there are those who’ll perish.”

“Let’s use the time we have, some not all much more of than in times of peace to find it within us. To value again this precious gift, not wealth not prosperity but life itself. This gift we take for granted and rarely thank one God for all. Let’s speak to friends and gather at home to find our families again.”

“And pray. For those on the frontline who every day and night they fight and risk for lives to save each hour. Pray for those who fallen sick may recover and not fall forever. Pray for those who must decide and those that cannot even. Pray for each and everyone that make us who we are. An island nation steeped in siege but fortified within. That we may persevere, weather through and live to stand up stronger. A nation humble, small but strong in heart and resolve.”

“Maltese all of us without distinction together let’s unite. And pray to God to brave along and soon wake up not far too long, stronger, humbler and truer.|