Opposition Demands Public Inquiry Into How Official Charged With Money Laundering Was Put On Government Payroll Despite Interdiction
Revelations that a former consul who was interdicted in 2004 but found himself back on the government’s payroll in 2013 demands the Prime Minister appoint a public inquiry into the Public Service, MP Jason Azzopardi has said.
Azzopardi has submitted a request for an inquiry on behalf of the opposition.
Aldo Cutajar was earlier charged with money laundering after police discovered €500,000 in cash during a raid on his home and a further $400,000 in a Dubai bank account. Aldo Cutajar’s wife, Isabel, was also charged.
Aldo Cutajar, who served as Malta’s Consul General to Shanghai from 2018 to 2019, was interdicted in 2004 for misappropriating funds but still managed to land several government roles under the current administration.
Cutajar is the brother of Mario Cutajar, the head of Malta’s Civil Service.
“But, surprisingly, after Mario Cutajar became the Head of Malta’s Civil Service, in March 2013, this person, who is his brother, was re-employed in the Public Service. This could never be done by law,” Azzopardi said.
Mario Cutajar has denied any wrongdoing.