Opposition Demands Public Inquiry Into How Official Charged With Money Laundering Was Put On Government Payroll Despite Interdiction

Revelations that a former consul who was interdicted in 2004 but found himself back on the government’s payroll in 2013 demands the Prime Minister appoint a public inquiry into the Public Service, MP Jason Azzopardi has said.

Azzopardi has submitted a request for an inquiry on behalf of the opposition.

Aldo Cutajar was earlier charged with money laundering after police discovered €500,000 in cash during a raid on his home and a further $400,000 in a Dubai bank account. Aldo Cutajar’s wife, Isabel, was also charged.