د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Opposition Demands Public Inquiry Into How Official Charged With Money Laundering Was Put On Government Payroll Despite Interdiction

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Revelations that a former consul who was interdicted in 2004 but found himself back on the government’s payroll in 2013 demands the Prime Minister appoint a public inquiry into the Public Service, MP Jason Azzopardi has said.

Azzopardi has submitted a request for an inquiry on behalf of the opposition.

Aldo Cutajar was earlier charged with money laundering after police discovered €500,000 in cash during a raid on his home and a further $400,000 in a Dubai bank account. Aldo Cutajar’s wife, Isabel, was also charged.

Aldo Cutajar, who served as Malta’s Consul General to Shanghai from 2018 to 2019, was interdicted in 2004 for misappropriating funds but still managed to land several government roles under the current administration.

Cutajar is the brother of Mario Cutajar, the head of Malta’s Civil Service.

“But, surprisingly, after Mario Cutajar became the Head of Malta’s Civil Service, in March 2013, this person, who is his brother, was re-employed in the Public Service. This could never be done by law,” Azzopardi said.

Mario Cutajar has denied any wrongdoing.

READ NEXT: Malta’s Civil Service Chief Distances Himself From Brother’s Money Laundering Case: ‘We Walk Different Paths'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK