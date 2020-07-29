Ħamrun Band Club President Saddened But Proud As Marches Cancelled

Vella penned a heartfelt paragraph about the cancellation of the Ħamrun feast marches after rival band clubs made the joint announcement.

San Gejtanu band club president and OPM spokesperson Nigel Vella took to Facebook to express his sorrow over the cancellation of this year’s march amidst a COVID-19 spike.

“For many this is the principal activity of the year, for others it’s a step back into their childhood, a gathering of familiar faces and a year-round passion,” he wrote.

He went on to say that despite this, he is honoured to have made this decision out of a sense of responsibility and alongside his rival band club.

The San Gejtanu and San Ġużepp band clubs released the joint statement today following a rise in COVID-19 cases. They highlighted that having a large crowd walking down Strada Rjali is “too big of a responsibility” to carry.