OPM Assures Castille Staff Followed Public Health Advice After Customer Care Head Tests Positive For COVID-19

“Although I’m in a poor state of health, I believe I’ll make a full recovery and return to work,” he said.

Last Friday, Sandro Craus confirmed he had tested positive for the virus the previous Tuesday and had been self-isolating since Sunday after developing symptoms.

Castille staff followed all the necessary public health advice after the head of its customer care office tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister has assured.

Craus, who is also mayor of Rabat, said all the Castille customer care staff and local council staff got tested and came out negative and that two local council workers went into quarantine.

He didn’t specify whether any Castille customer care staff have gone into quarantine, but a worker at Castille told Lovin Malta he was concerned after seeing Craus’ team return to work normally the day after he tested positive for the virus.

Public health authorities don’t automatically quarantine entire offices whenever a worker tests positive for the virus, using a more complex risk assessment to zero in on their most recent close contacts.

Malta’s COVID-19 caseload has surged to record numbers in recent days and the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has warned that the number of ITU patients has never been this large since the start of the pandemic and that “many dozens” of people are hospitalised.

