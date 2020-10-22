Oops! Young PN MP Apologises For Vulgar Language In Parliament

A young Maltese Opposition MP has apologised after uttering a vulgar word during a debate in Parliament.

During a heated debate on the controversial ElectroGas deal, MP Ryan Callus used the word “għoxxata’ (fuck-up). The debate was streamed live on Parliament TV, which is accessible on everyone’s TV sets.

Other MPs, including Therese Comodini Cachia and Karol Aquilina looked horrified after he spoke, and Callus soon apologised, saying he didn’t realise the word he was using and understood it was wrong of him.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia broke the tension by saying the word was barely audible amidst major noise being made by representatives on the government benches.

