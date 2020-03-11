Only Patients Who Need To Be Administered Last Rites Will Be Allowed Visitors In Certain Maltese And Gozitan Hospitals

د . إAEDSRر . س

Patients of Karin Grech Hospital and Gozo General Hospital will no longer be allowed visitors unless they are to be administered their last rites.

Steward Healthcare issued this statement amidst coronavirus concerns for the protection of their vulnerable patient cohorts at both hospitals.

As part of the precautionary measures being taken, Karin Grech Day Hospital appointments will also be rescheduled and urgent referrals will be decided on a “case-by-case basis”.

It will be in effect as of tomorrow, 12th March 2020.

There have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malta so far.

