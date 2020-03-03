Only Malta Residents Should Be Allowed To Board Flights From North Italy, Doctors Union Insists

Only residents of Malta should be allowed to board flights from Northern Italy to Malta so as to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading to the island, the Malta Medical Association has proposed.

“There’s an epidemic in three regions, Lombardia, Veneto and Emilia Romagna,” MAM’s President Martin Balzan told a press conference today. “Only Maltese residents should be allowed to board flights to Malta from these epidemic areas.”

“There’s a danger coming from these flights. The numbers are only getting worse in North Italy and these flights pose a risk to our health.”

Three regions in Italy are currently experiencing epidemic-like levels of coronavirus, Lombardia, Veneto and Emilia Romana, while Air Malta and RyanAir flights operating to Bologna continue to operate.

Balzan clarified that, by residents of Malta, he wasn’t only referring to Maltese people but also to foreign nationals who live and work here.

“All the medical experts have been asking for this measure on flights from Northern Italy for several days and have been overruled by the politicians. The government of Malta should put short-term economic consequences aside and give priority to the health of the population.”

Balzan added that the voluntary self-quarantine regulations for people returning to Malta from North Italy and other countries heavily impacted by the coronavirus isn’t working and urged the government to enforce mandatory quarantine, complete with regular spot checks and heavy fines of up to €5,000 for those who fail to comply.

“Such behaviour [of people who ignore self-quarantine] puts thousands of people’s health at risk in this capricious manner,” he said.

He also urged the government to pay for quarantine leave in the private sector, unless reckless individual behaviour is noted, and to reverse its advice for symptomatic patients to contact their GP. Instead, he said these patients should stay home, phone for advice and act accordingly.

