Only 4 MPs Disagreed With Call For Delia To Reconsider Position As PN Leader

Seventeen MPs yesterday asked Adrian Delia to reconsider his position as PN leader in yesterday’s group meeting, according to a statement issued to the media.

They are demanding his resignation on the grounds of the latest MaltaToday survey which found that Delia enjoys a trust rating of just 13.5%.

The statement was not signed but Lovin Malta has confirmed its veracity with a number of MPs.

Out of PN’s group of 28 MPs and two MEPs, five members were absent or excused yesterday, the statement said. (Lovin Malta has confirmed that MPs Carm Mifsud Bonnici, Simon Busuttil, Frederick Azzopardi, Robert Cutajar and Mario Galea were absent.)

“This was a calm and mature discussion in which 21 MPs participated. From those, there were 17 MPs who felt that from what is being indicated in the surveys, it is in the interest of the party and most importantly of the country for the leader to reconsider his position on whether or not to remain leader. There were only four members who did not agree with this plea, while some others did not speak.”

“The leader informed the group that he will take note of what was said and get back to the group with his decision,” the statement said, adding that the leader should have informed the group of his decision before talking to the media.