Online Education Material To Become Available For All Year Groups In Malta

Online resources and educational material will become available for all year groups and subjects in compulsory education as of next Monday.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici announced the news via Twitter earlier today.

The decision to resort to online education comes after Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced on Thursday that all educational establishments will be closed as of Friday 13th March as a result of COVID-19.

Those in compulsory education will have access to educational material over on the curriculum branch of the government website as of Monday 16th March.

