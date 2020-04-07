One Woman Living In Maltese Elderly Home Contracts COVID-19

A Maltese woman living in an elderly home has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The news has generated significant concern, given the fatality rates among elderly people. However, Gauci has insisted that strict measures have been taken to ensure that there is no major outbreak.

Residential homes across the island have imposed strict measures over the past few weeks.

Gauci did not name the residential home in question.

It remains to be seen how this situation will develop. Over the past 24 hours, Malta recorded a record 52 new cases of COVID-19, the total number if now 293.

The government has insisted that the state had actually predicted Malta would reach this number last week. Recently introduced measures had prevented this.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

