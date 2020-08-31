‘One TV Is Here To Stay,’ Says Chairman Jason Micallef About Constitutional Campaign

ONE TV’s chairman has said the TV station is “here to stay” in reaction to Lovin Malta’s campaign to mount a constitutional court case against Malta’s party-owned TV stations. “ONE started broadcasting 26 years ago and so long as it remains strong and followed by thousands of people on a daily basis, it is here to stay,” Jason Micallef said. “Neither you [Lovin Malta] nor anyone has a chance of closing down ONE.”

Lovin Malta’s show Kaxxaturi has raised over €7,500 to mount a court case against both ONE and NET, arguing that their political coverage goes against the Constitution, the right to freedom of information, and the basic rules of fair competition. While the Constitution demands impartiality from news and current affairs broadcasts, party media have historically attempted to circumvent it by arguing that ONE and NET cancel each other out. However, the Broadcasting Authority’s CEO Joanna Spiteri said in her thesis that this argument doesn’t hold water as the Constitution doesn’t distinguish between party stations and other stations.