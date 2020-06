There was one case of COVID-19 and no recoveries registered in Malta within the last 24 hours.

This was found following 860 tests conducted, bringing up the total of tests to over 85,000 since mass testing began following the virus outbreak in March.

According to the health ministry, today’s COVID-19 case was a sporadic symptomatic patient.

Active cases continue to rise, with this new case bringing the total up to 44.