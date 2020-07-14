One Of The Oldest Properties In St Julian’s Could Be A Residential Block If PA Approves Application

One of the oldest properties in St Julian’s could be ripped down and replaced with a residential complex if an application is approved during a Planning Authority board meeting next week.

On 22nd July, the board will meet to discuss the proposals, which will see the excavation of the building to be replaced with a four-level residential block with

The PA’s case officer has refused permission for the application. However, it would not be the first time the PA board has gone against the case officer’s report should they do so.

Meanwhile, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has objected to the development in its current form.

NGO Moviment Graffitti highlighted that the building has unique architectural features including a marble sculpture with a distinctive inscription.

“Replacing this rare historical building with a modern residential complex of this size would not only be an eyesore and a shame for our heritage but a detriment for all residents, given that a pedestrian road joining Triq Sant’ Elija and Telghet Birkirkara is also being proposed, making future permits for more apartments more feasible and likely,” they said.

Congestion concerns are also rife with Graffitti warning that the area cannot afford the increase in traffic and pollution.