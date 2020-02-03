‘One Of My Best Uncles And Actors Malta Ever Had’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In After George Micallef Dies

There has been an outpouring of emotional tributes after the passing of George Micallef, a beloved veteran Maltese actor, at the age of 76-years-old. He is said to have passed away during the night.

“Rest in peace uncle George. Farewell to one of my best uncles and actors Malta ever had. You will be missed,” said Christian Micallef, George’s nephew.

“Local theatre loses another diamond,” said another fan.

Micallef was well known for his acting roles, such as in the show Fredu L-Fra, as well as regularly appearing alongside other famous Maltese actors like Hector Bruno. He also created the Valletta Dramatic Company with Paul Mifsud.