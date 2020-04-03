One Of Malta’s Two Critical COVID-19 Patients Has Been Discharged From ITU

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci delivered some good news in her daily press conference this afternoon, confirming that one of Malta’s two critical COVID-19 patients has been discharged from the intensive care unit.

Gauci said the patient’s condition has improved and he is now being treated at the Infectious Diseases Unit, along with seven other COVID-19 patients.

Another patient, who had needed to be attached to a ventilator, remains at ITU and is being constantly monitored. A further 16 patients are being treated at St Thomas Hospital, while the remaining 177 are recovering at home in isolation.

Malta confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 6th March and the number of patients has since increased to 202. No one has died.

The health authorities have embarked on a widespread swabbing strategy, encouraging anyone who feels any type of symptoms to call 111 to schedule a test.

9,043 people have been tested as of this morning, equivalent to around 2% of Malta’s population.

Yesterday, Mater Dei unveiled a machine capable testing up to 800 COVID-19 samples a day.