One new case of COVID-19 has been found in Malta after several days of low or no new cases.

The case is an “imported, sporadic, symptomatic case” Health Authorities said.

That means there are currently 13 active cases on the islands right now, with one more recovery. A total of 981 swabs were carried out over the last 24 hours.

The new case comes just days after Malta reopened its airports on the 1st July.