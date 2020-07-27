One New Case Of COVID-19 In Malta As Active Cases Continues To Rise

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta registered one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This was found from 850 swab tests done, bringing up the total number to 120,995 tests conducted since the outbreak struck in March.

With no recoveries confirmed, the number of active cases rose again, with a total of 27.

The health ministry confirmed that the new case is linked to the cluster connected to last weekend’s hotel party.

Yesterday 14 cases were found, the highest daily number of new COVID-19 patients since 21st May. Nine of them were connected to a weekend hotel party, which has been met with calls from the public as well as medical organisations to ban mass gatherings to contain the virus’ spread.

