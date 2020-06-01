د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

One New Case Of COVID-19 As Charmaine Gauci Postpones Bulletin

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Malta after a total of 597 tests were carried out yesterday.

Three more patients have recovered from COVID-19  putting the total number of active cases to 73.

The total number of recoveries stands at 537.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has delayed her COVID-19 bulletin and will deliver a joint press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela later on today.

The time of the joint press conference has yet to be revealed.

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci's COVID-19 Bulletin At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK