One New Case Of COVID-19 As Charmaine Gauci Postpones Bulletin
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Malta after a total of 597 tests were carried out yesterday.
Three more patients have recovered from COVID-19 putting the total number of active cases to 73.
The total number of recoveries stands at 537.
Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has delayed her COVID-19 bulletin and will deliver a joint press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela later on today.
The time of the joint press conference has yet to be revealed.