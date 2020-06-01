One New Case Of COVID-19 As Charmaine Gauci Postpones Bulletin

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Malta after a total of 597 tests were carried out yesterday.

Three more patients have recovered from COVID-19 putting the total number of active cases to 73.

The total number of recoveries stands at 537.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has delayed her COVID-19 bulletin and will deliver a joint press conference with Prime Minister Robert Abela later on today.

The time of the joint press conference has yet to be revealed.

Tag someone who needs to read this