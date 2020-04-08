One-Month Old Baby Contracts COVID-19 From Mater Dei Hospital

A one-month-old baby has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus while at Mater Dei Hospital, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The baby started exhibiting a fever and shortness of breath on 7th April. It is still unclear how the baby contracted the virus.

Contact tracing with family members and members of staff at the hospital is underway. A number of healthcare workers have contracted the virus.

Other babies who were in the same hall as the infant patient are being tested.

Malta has confirmed six new COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 299. In more positive news, a baby born to a COVID-19 patient in Malta has tested negative for the virus.

If you are suffering from symptoms, even light ones, associated with the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111 to set a swabbing appointment.

You should isolate yourself at home until you receive your test results. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should expect to receive your test results within a few hours.

