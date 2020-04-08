د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

One-Month Old Baby Contracts COVID-19 From Mater Dei Hospital

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A one-month-old baby has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus while at Mater Dei Hospital, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The baby started exhibiting a fever and shortness of breath on 7th April. It is still unclear how the baby contracted the virus.

Contact tracing with family members and members of staff at the hospital is underway. A number of healthcare workers have contracted the virus.

Other babies who were in the same hall as the infant patient are being tested.

Malta has confirmed six new COVID-19 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 299. In more positive news, a baby born to a COVID-19 patient in Malta has tested negative for the virus.

If you are suffering from symptoms, even light ones, associated with the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111 to set a swabbing appointment.

You should isolate yourself at home until you receive your test results. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should expect to receive your test results within a few hours. 

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: 'Nanna Georgia Is The Glue That Keeps The Family Together': This Maltese Nanna Turns 100 Today!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK