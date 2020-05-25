One In Four People Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Malta Did Not Show Symptoms

One in four people who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Replying to a parliamentary question from MP Godfrey Farrugia, Fearne revealed that if the resident of the Ħal Far open centre were taken out of the figure, the rate of asymptomatic patients drops down to 13%.

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 120 after one new patient and nine recoveries were confirmed this morning. So far, 485 people have recovered and six have died.

Fearne revealed that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death for five of the six who died. It was considered a contributory cause for one victim.

In a list of other figures, Fearne said that the average time it has taken for COVID-19 patients in Malta to recover from the virus is 16 days.

Over the period so far, 11 patients required treatment in the Intensive Therapy Unit, while four were put on ventilators. Around 19% of all cases were kept in the Infectious Diseases Unit for at least a day.

What do you think about the figure? Comment below