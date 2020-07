Malta has recorded one new case of COVID-19 today, ending an eight-day streak of no new cases.

The new case was imported. The person affected experiences symptoms days after returning to Malta from abroad.

Contact tracing is underway.

There were no recoveries today, bringing the total number of active cases up to 4.

A total of 848 swabs were carried over the past 24 hours.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below