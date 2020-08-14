د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

One Hundred And Forty Maltese Healthcare Workers Are Under Quarantine

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that out of the estimated 1,200 Maltese people under quarantine, 143 are healthcare workers.

This amounts to just under 12% of the total people quarantined.

Of the 143 quarantined healthcare workers, 77 work at Mount Carmel Hospital, 56 work at Mater Dei, seven work at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, two work at the Gozo General Hospital, and one works at Primary HealthCare.

Earlier this week, Mount Carmel Hospital halted all visits following a COVID-19 outbreak on the premises.

Along with the infected members of staff, seven patients also tested positive for the virus.

Only recently, Mater Dei visits have been subjected to tighter restrictions to protect patients at the hospital.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: European Commission Reaches Agreement To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK