One Hour For 11km? Mellieħa Councillor Calls Out Lack Of ‘Proper Planning’ After Works Lead To Major Congestion

Maltese commuters faced serious traffic between the north and centre of the island today as a main arterial road in Burmarrad was closed off, leading to one councillor calling out the sheer madness that resulted from a lack of “proper planning”.

“One hour to drive 11km! We spend the same amount of time in traffic as we have annual leave,” Ivan Castillo said today.

Areas ranging from Mellieħa to St Paul’s Bay all the way to Naxxar and Mosta faced standstill congestion as diversions were forced to take place – and Castillo said this was no longer acceptable.

“We all understand work needs to be done… but they need to be planned to create the least amount of inconvenience! One hour in traffic between Mellieħa and Naxxar is unacceptable. Not one TM enforcement officer to be seen… no deviation signs just four plastic bollards closing the road… closing during peak hours is no longer acceptable,” he said.