One Game Studio Has Opened Its Malta Headquarters And Is Investing €1.4 million To Get Close To 150 People On Board

One game studio is set to invest €1.4 million and employ close to 150 people in a bid to make Malta central hub for the video game industry.

NARC, a start-up game studio with tonnes of industry veterans, has opened up its Malta headquarters, in bid to take their company to the next level.

“We are here to build a powerhouse, to push the envelope and shift paradigms. And Malta has proven to be just the right base for the task,” Toti Beck, CEO and founder of NARC said.

While most of their current work was kept under wraps, NARC is currently working on developing an ambitious online game with a major focus on player immersion.

“I am proud to form part of a government, one of the very few in the world to date which endorses the video game industry at a governmental level.”

“The video game family in Malta is set to grow to facilitate this goal we are wholly committed to providing the necessary tools to flourish in our vibrant ecosystem”, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.