One Family! Żabbar Band Club To Deliver Food And Essentials To Elderly And Vulnerable Locals

Maltese band clubs are a ray of hope during these troubling times, with many stepping up to help with the COVID-19 situation in any way possible.

Żabbar’s Għaqda Madonna tal-Grazzja Banda San Mikiel started out handing free face masks to the elderly, but have now decided to play their part in feeding them too.

The band club has reached an agreement with Malta Food Bank Foundation to deliver food and other essentials to the elderly and vulnerable while they remain at home throughout the pandemic.

“We have always believed that our society is not just for the band, the festivities and the brioche for which we are so well known for,” the band club said in a Facebook post.

“In these difficult times, we felt we had to play our part as well. In addition to the masks that are being distributed free of charge to our elderly members, we will be donating shopping purchases to the elderly and others who are vulnerable in Żabbar.”

The band club already began distributing free face masks to its senior members two weeks ago, but have decided that they can do more to help out their community.

These initiatives help avoid any unnecessary contact and keep our most vulnerable safe during these troubling times.

