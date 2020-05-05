‘#One Family’: Band Club From Żabbar Offering Free Face Masks To Senior Citizens During COVID-19

A band club in Żabbar will be handing out free face masks to all its senior members in order to help them during these difficult times.

In an effort to protect their community and Malta as a whole, members of the Għaqda Madonna tal-Grazzja Banda San Mikiel along with volunteers, tailors and various committees will be handing out free face masks to its senior members.

The band club also said the initiative is to help those in need by not only providing necessary protection but from discouraging them from buying face masks at a high price.

“#OneFamily, even during these times,” the band club said in a Facebook post.

Being a community effort, the band club is also appealing for anyone who wants to help with sewing to send them a private message on Facebook.

“We already have a number of masks ready but for anyone who wants to help or lend a hand with sewing, you can send us a private message.”

As of this week, the public must wear face masks when entering shops or public transport. The selling of face masks has been a contentious issue as of late with the Chamber of SMEs initially instructing pharmacies to not sell face masks due to a 95c price.

The ban was later lifted after an agreement was reached between the Chamber of SMEs and the government but details on the agreement have not been disclosed.

