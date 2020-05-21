After Saying Restaurants Can Choose Between Indoor Or Outdoor Areas, Tourism Authorities Now Say You Can Open Both

A day can make all the difference. Yesterday, Tourism authorities said that restaurants will need to choose between opening their indoor and outdoor areas. Now, 24 hours later, they’ve told them they can have both.

The government announced the sudden reopening of restaurants this coming Friday, under a number of conditions. While some welcomed the reopening as a sign of market confidence and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, other restauranters spoke up about the serious challenges they were facing.

New measures left a number of restaurants who have both indoor and outdoor areas with major questions on how they should move forward. The MTA’s website first said that you would choose between either indoor or outdoor, which was confirmed by the Tourism Ministry.

Now, it’s saying the opposite, leaving more questions than answers before tomorrow’s restaurants open as to whether measures can change on a whim.