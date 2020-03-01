Official Notice To Malta’s Public Employees: ‘Quarantine Leave Will Not Be Taken From Your Vacation Leave’

Public employees who self-quarantine after returning from countries which have been seriously hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus will not have this quarantine leave deducted from their vacation leave, the government has assured.

In a statement, the government denied allegations by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) that quarantine leave is being automatically deducted from the vacation leave of their members in breach of the Public Service Management Code, which provides for the provision of special quarantine leave on full pay.

“With reference to the statement by the Malta Union of Nurses and Midwives, the Government denies a breach in regulations through a circular sent to public employees following due consultation with the Superintendent of Public Health and in line with clear instructions by the health authorities.”

“It is also untrue that quarantine leave of public employees will be taken from their vacation leave.”

“The Government reaffirms that it has taken the situation of the outbreak of coronavirus very seriously and has taken intensive measures in terms of preparedness and control. As part of the measures, people coming from affected areas are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

“It is the responsibility of the individuals who are coming from affected areas to ensure they stay in quarantine as requested by health authorities.”

“The general public will continue to be informed of all the preparations through regular press briefings and media interventions.”

Last week, the Health Ministry advised people returning from Northern Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran and South Korea to self-quarantine for 14 days in case they had got infected by the coronavirus.

Anyone who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath within the self-quarantine period has been advised to contact their doctor and avoid visiting health centres or the Emergency Department at Mater Dei.

However, the MUMN derided these directives as a “joke”, warning that its members have reported that staff arriving from Bergamo returned to work the following day of their arrival in Malta, ignoring completely the quarantine ordered.