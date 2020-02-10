Official Date For Pope Francis’ First Visit To Malta Announced

Pope Francis will be visiting Malta on the 31st of May in his first official visit to the islands. The date for the highly-anticipated visit was announced by President George Vella in a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on the Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck.

Vella read the date out as part of an official joint declaration written by the Vatican and the Archdiocese of Malta as the official logo of the visit was released as well.

Pope Francis will be visiting Malta on the 31st of May in his first official visit to the islands.

This will be the fourth time a Pope has visited Malta and the first since 2010 when Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict visited the islands.

