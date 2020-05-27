O-Level Students In Malta Will Be Able Sit For Intermediates This September After All

MATSEC will allow O-Level students to sit for Intermediate exams this September under one condition.

Only those who opt for their O-Levels to be based off their mock results will be able to sit.

Students were previously not allowed to do so given the special circumstances caused by the COVID-19 crisis which caused the May examination session to be moved to September.

At the time, the Education Department gave secondary students who were preparing to sit for their MATSEC exams this spring two choices: either accept the predicted marks based on their mock exam results or opt to sit for the exams in September, which would replace the usual May session.

Some students choose to take the summer to prepare and sit for an Intermediate exam to have one subject in the bag ahead of Sixth Form.

However, MATSEC has now altered its decision and has stated that students can sit for any Intermediate exam in September, granted they accept their predicted mock marks.

