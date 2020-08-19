O-Level Maths Made Easy! Get Your Past Paper Solutions In Malta

We all know that feeling during exam season when you don’t know from where to start grabbing papers. Also, why are papers still a thing? Don’t we have the internet? Thankfully, the answer to that is a solid “Yuuup,” because there’s finally something that can help with all that while embracing the 21st century. TRIO to the rescue! TRIO is an up-and-coming streaming study service aimed at helping Malta’s Math students complete their O-Levels with the utmost peace of mind. The brainchild of three profound mathematicians – hence the name – TRIO was founded by previous students themselves, so you know they know the struggle faced by students sitting for their O-levels when it comes to finding out what study method works for them.

The consideration of these struggles is what brought TRIO to make a versatile and user-friendly platform built by students, for students. On this new platorm, students will be provided with audio-visual detailed solutions to SEC Mathematics past papers. We don’t want anyone’s hair falling out with stress (yikes), and TRIO have got you covered. TRIO prides itself in utilising modern-day technology to complement the studying process of local students, making sure that everyone feels empowered enough to help themselves become better in how they study and achieve the best results. The service offered by this innovative start-up uses a system of cloud-based streaming to grant clients the benefit of studying in the comfort of their own homes with the air conditioning on 16 degrees (also to be used in the comfort of one’s own quarantine).

Thanks to this cloud, the service will be available on any device of your choosing at any time you please, whilst ensuring that the material is available at the click of a button. Neat! At the same time, you’re looking at professional teaching methods being used throughout. The use of these services mitigates the inconvenience of sluggish communication between students and teachers for routine problems in past papers.

So what’s on offer? Well, quite a lot… but even more is coming. TRIO is currently offering solutions to the Mathematics past papers for the years 2019, 2018 and 2017 (both sessions). Eventually, though, they want to have the most recent 10 years of Math O-level paper solutions on their website to guarantee comprehensiveness. Yep, that’s a decade.