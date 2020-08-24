Nurses Union Head Calls Out Educator Survey Urging Malta’s Schools To Go Online

د . إAEDSRر . س

Paul Pace, the president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, has criticised a recent survey among educators in which the vast majority expressed their wish for schools to return to online learning next month.

“If MUMN would do a survey, MUMN would find that 90% of the nurses want to get a salary and stay home also with their children,” said Pace challenging Graham Sansone, president of the Union of Professional Educators, which carried out the survey. 

Pace described the UPE, Malta’s minority teachers’ union, as a “populistic union” unlike the Malta Union of Teachers, Malta’s majority teachers union.

The survey in question was conducted amongst 1,285 members of the UPE and shows that 87% of them would rather schools return using an online learning system next scholastic year.

Pace’s statement begs the question of whether allowing online lessons for educators causes an imbalanced field against other industries which are forced to continue going to work during a pandemic.

