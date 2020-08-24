Nurses Union Head Calls Out Educator Survey Urging Malta’s Schools To Go Online

Paul Pace, the president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, has criticised a recent survey among educators in which the vast majority expressed their wish for schools to return to online learning next month.

“If MUMN would do a survey, MUMN would find that 90% of the nurses want to get a salary and stay home also with their children,” said Pace challenging Graham Sansone, president of the Union of Professional Educators, which carried out the survey.

Pace described the UPE, Malta’s minority teachers’ union, as a “populistic union” unlike the Malta Union of Teachers, Malta’s majority teachers union.