Nurses In Malta’s Emergency Department Jump Ship To New Union Amid Tensions Over COVID-19 Statements

The absolute majority of nurses in Malta’s emergency department have ditched the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses and moved on to the General Workers Union.

Recently, a Maltese nurse had accused MUMN of arrogance and of “taking advantage of a delicate situation” after its latest request for financial assistance, Lovin Malta reported.

MUM had proposed that nurses shouldn’t be taxed for their overtime and that the government should pay vacation leave to nurses’ relatives who care for their children while they are at work.

They have also faced claims from nurses that the union was attempting to politicise the situation following stern criticism of the health authorities.

In a press conference, GWU Head Josef Bugeja revealed that there were around 90 nurses working in the department.

The nurses will now form part of the GWU.

